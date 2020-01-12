Snippet: Justin Bieber – I Need More ft. Quavo (Prod. Murda Beatz)

justin beiber

Shortly after the release of his previously heard single “Yummy”, Bieber unveils a snippet for his coming project dubbed “I Need More”, A single which features Quavo & Murda Beatz.

