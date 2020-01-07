Singer, Orezi Demands N100m From Bolt Over Third Mainland Bridge Accident

Popular singer, Orezi has demanded a sum of N100 million as damages from Bolt for “medical bills, downtime and loss of income” after he was involved in a car crash on Third Mainland Bridge when riding in a cab he hailed on the cab-hailing platform.

Orezi said he hailed a cab on Bolt’s app on December 6 with Lagos airport as his destination. The singer was on his way to Delta State where he was to perform at a show.

The singer said he dozed off on the way to the airport only to wake up to a car crash on the Third Mainland Bridge.

Days after the accident, Orezi shared a video of himself on Instagram wearing a neck brace.

“I saw my life flash right in front of me,” he said in the video.

His lawyers, Abimbola Fakeye Chambers, said Bolt will be sued if the N100 million is not paid within seven days.

His lawyers said: “The unnecessary hardship, loss of income, medical bills spent and more importantly, death scare arising from this incident has necessitated this letter and we have been instructed to employ every legal means to recover adequate and due recompense.

“Our client, therefore, demands the sum of 100 million Naira as damages for death scare, medical bills, downtime and lost income occasioned by the reckless and negligent acts of the bolt driver.

“You have 7 working days from the receipt of this letter to pay the stated sum of N100, 000,000.00 (One Hundred Million Naira) to our client, failing which we will institute the necessary court action to recover the sum.”