Shakira Reveals Why She Cannot Marry Barcelona Star, Pique

Popular pop singer, Shakira has given reason she is yet to marry Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué.

The 42-years-old Colombia singer has been in a relationship with former Spain international over a decade and both celebrities are yet to exchange marital vows despite sharing two kids, Milan and Sasha together.

Shakira said in a recent interview that they were not married because ‘Marriage scares her and she does not want to be seen as the wife.’

“To tell you the truth marriage scares the sh–t out of me. I don’t want him to see me as the wife.

“I want him to see me as the lover, the girlfriend. I want to keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything’s possible depending on behavior,” she said.