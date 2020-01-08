Sadio Mane Named African Player Of The Year At CAF Awards

Liverpool FC forward and Senegalese football star, Sadio Mane, has just been named the African Player of the year 2019, beating Egypt’s Mo Salah and Algeria’a Riyad Mahrez to it.

The LFC striker emjoyed an outstanding campaign at both club and international level last year, helping Senegal to the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where they lost to Algeria.

Just last season, the striker scored 22 goals to share the Premier League Golden Boot with teammate, Mo Salah and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The talisman also played a key role in helping his English team win the UEFA Champions league, Super League and the FIFA Club World Cup last year.