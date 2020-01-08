Report: Lil Wayne Engaged to Australian Model

Did Lil Wayne put a ring on it?

The Young Money rapper may be engaged to La’Tecia Thomas. The Australian model has been seen rocking a diamond ring that was reportedly given to her by Weezy. It’s unclear when they got engaged, but Thomas has been flaunting the massive rock on Instagram as far back as October.

Lil Wayne HQ reports that Wayne and his new fiancée celebrated New Year’s Eve together in Miami. Thomas can be seen ringing in the new year alongside the rapper and his family in a video filmed at his new $17 million mansion.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6_qjQCDnSE/?utm_source=ig_embed

The two may have met on social media after Wayne slid into her DMs while overseas last year. “I saw someone on TV and I was like, ‘I don’t know how to get in touch with this person,’” he said in a recent interview. “I met a very, very special person.”

This would be the second marriage for Weezy, who was previously married to his high school sweetheart Toya Johnson from 2004-2006. They share a 21-year-old daughter, Reginae. Wayne also has three sons from previous relationships.

In addition to making wedding plans, Weezy is busy cooking up new music. His long-awaited Funeral album is reportedly due next month. He recently shot a commercial for ESPN where he debuted a new song.