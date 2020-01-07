Reno Omokri Blames Money And Women For P-Square’s Separation

share on:

Reno Omokri took to twitter to write about how money and separate people regardless of the type of bonding they posses. He used the case of Psquare brothers as an example.

Reno wrote;

Money and women can separate even twins. No need to look too far. Think of PSquare. If you want your brotherhood and friendship to last, compartmentalise your life. Have boundaries between love and financial life separate and family and friendships

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1214450364168036354?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1214450364168036354&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.36ng.ng%2F2020%2F01%2F07%2Freno-omokri-blames-money-and-women-for-p-squares-separation%2F

Tags:P-Squarereno omokri
Emex

Emex

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Related Posts

Benin
share
  • /

share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.