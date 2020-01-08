Rae Sremmurd’s Stepfather Killed in Shooting, Brother in Custody

The stepfather of Rae Sremmurd has been killed in a shooting in Mississippi.

On Monday night, the Tupelo Police Department was dispatched to a home where officers discovered a 62-year-old man who died on the scene from at least a couple gunshot wounds.

According to TMZ, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi’s younger brother, Michael Brown, has been taken into custody. The 19-year-old has been called a person of interest in the shooting and is being held for psychiatric evaluation.

Floyd Sullivan helped raise Swae and Jxmmi since they moved to Mississippi with their mother, Bernadette. Floyd and Bernadette also had a son of their own, Floyd Jr.

No one else is currently being sought in connection with the killing. Swae Lee posted a broken-heart emoji on his Instagram Story on Monday evening, but it’s unclear if he was responding to the news.