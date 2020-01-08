Pep Guardiola Speaks After Man City Beat Man United 3 – 1

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has reacted to his side’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg 3-1 victory over Manchester United on Tuesday night at Old Trafford.

He also hailed Man United forward, Mason Greenwood for his brilliant display against Man City.

Three goals from Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Andreas Pereira (OG) ensured Man City defeated the Red Devils as Marcus Rashford’s second-half strike was not enough to salvage a point for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

“In the first minutes, it was tight, they had one or two counter-attacks and the second shot. It was an outstanding goal from Bernardo and since then we played really good with a lot of passes arriving from behind,” Guardiola said as quoted by Sky Sports after the game. “In the second half, they changed the shape from a diamond to a 4-4-2 and we struggled a little bit, but it’s a good result. “No [I wasn’t frustrated in the second half] because they played good and we could not control quite well, especially Mason Greenwood between the lines, we struggled a little bit with that, but, in general, it was an incredible performance. We are playing at Old Trafford against our rival in a semi-final and it was a fantastic result for us. “It’s not over though, it’s Man Utd and we see how they can come back… but hopefully with our fans, we can make a good game and reach the final again.”

Man City will now play Man United on January 29 in the return leg at the Etihad Stadium.