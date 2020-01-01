Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Declares 2020 ‘Year of Perfection’ (Video)

The founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated aka Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has revealed that 2020 will be ‘the year of perfection’, giving hope to many people.

The man of God revealed this at Christ Embassy’s cross-over night aka Watch night service in Lagos, where Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, a former President of Liberia was present.

The event doubles as the December 31st New Year’s Eve Service.

His declarations:

2020 YOUR YEAR OF PERFECTION

WALK IN PERFECTION ALL THE DAYS IN 2020 IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST.

There are harvests and there are great harvests, what has just been launched in the Spirit is called ”Great Harvest”, this is the hour of the great harvest.-Pastor Chris. Happy New Year 2020, our Year of PERFECTION!

The Man of God, Pastor Chris has declared the year 2020 as the year of Perfection!