Singer, Omawumi, and her hubby, Tosin Yusuf, are celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary yesterday January 13th. They are proud parents of two children, a boy and a girl.

Sharing this photo on her IG page, Omawumi expressed gratitude to her hubby for making their union a breeze

Happy Tradiversary Fine Boy @d_seventeenth … You make it a breeze, I will always love you Mr Yusuf also wished her a happy wedding aniversary on his IG page