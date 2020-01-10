“Now And Forever!” – Patoranking Posts Pre-Wedding Photos

Patoranking needs to take it easy on us all with her puzzling posts that has been his tool to bewilder our minds since been year’s eve.

Patoranking posted on the 31st of December 2019 that he is in love again with a Cape Verdean lady, Saidy Monterio. Few days after, he has left his Instagram followers totally confused another picture of him and his girlfriend in what looks like a pre-wedding pose.

To confuse us even more, Patoranking known in real life as Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie captioned the images with a date and a love story.

” Now & Forever ❤️ I’m in Love 😍 14th February 2020 Patoranking Experience Abuja.”

February 14 is the same day slated for his Patoranking Experience in Abuja. Should fans expect a wedding ceremony or a concert is a question that will be answered on that faithful day.

Check out the pictures;