Popular Nollywood actor, Walter Anga is now a proud home owner and he took to social media to show off the building.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share the good news, where he shared the video of the big mansion he recently built located in a street named after him.

He captioned the video;

“My God constantly humble me with his Blessings, Favor and now this when God almighty is your pillar”

See the video below;