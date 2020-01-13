Neymar Reveals Who To Blame After PSG Failed To Beat Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar has blamed himself and his teammates for not playing their best game’ following their 3-3 draw with Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Neymar opened the scoring for Thomas Tuchel’s men but Monaco hit back with goals from Gelson Martins and Wissam Ben Yedder.

PSG levelled with an own goal from Fode Ballo-Toure and Neymar netted his second to put the host ahead, before substitute Islam Slimani grabbed a point for Robert Moreno’s men.

Speaking after the match, Neymar told reporters as quoted by Goal: “We scored three goals. I think that it worked well.

“We have quality, we know it. I think you made a mistake with this question but I responded.”

The Brazilian added: “It was a great game. A good test. We didn’t play our best game, but we played well.

“We created scoring opportunities for ourselves. We have to keep moving forward and do better to avoid losing home points.”

PSG are now on top of the Ligue 1 table with 46 points from 19 games, five points ahead of second-placed Marseille.