Naira Marley Takes “Tesumole” Fever To Port Harcourt With A Crazy Performance

Marlians President – Naira Marley was in Port-Harcourt last night and it was such a vibe as he thrilled the fans to no end with lots of crazy moves.

Naira Marley performed some of his latest hits – Tesumole and Mafo.

