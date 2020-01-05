Naira Marley Takes “Tesumole” Fever To Port Harcourt With A Crazy Performance

360HawtMusicNewsVideos/January 5, 2020/Ghostavo 360 /No Comment/5926 views Naira Marley Takes “Tesumole” Fever To Port Harcourt With A Crazy Performanceshare on:FacebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Linked InEmailSend to Email Address:Your NameYour Email AddressEmail check failed, please try againCancel Marlians President – Naira Marley was in Port-Harcourt last night and it was such a vibe as he thrilled the fans to no end with lots of crazy moves. Naira Marley performed some of his latest hits – Tesumole and Mafo. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...Tags:Naira Marleyport-harcourtTesumole previous articleVIDEO: Darkoo – Gangsta (Remix) ft. Davido, Tion Wayne & SLnext articleUS Slams UK, Germany, France For Not Being Helpful In ‘Fight’ With Iran, Hails Saudi, UAE, Israel Ghostavo 360Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com Related Postsshare 360Hawt/December 28, 2019 /No Comment VIDEO: Naira Marley – Tesumoleshare 360Hawt/December 17, 2019 /1 Comment 360Hawt: Naira Marley – Tesumole (Prod. Rexxie)Comedian Bovi Shares His Last Encounter With A ProstituteThousands of Mourners Attend The Funeral Service Of Renowned Man of God, Reinhard BonkeFresh Tragedy Hits Nollywood In The New Year, See What Happened AgainJude Ighalo And Wife, Sonia, Delete Each Other’s Pictures From Their IG Pages Amidst Reports of Marital Crisis Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.