Naira Marley Reacts After Topping The List Of Celebrities Who Won’t Make Heaven

Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has replied a fan who tweeted that he’s among the celebrities who won’t make heaven.

Twitter user @Calabar_Sheriff shared a list on Twitter which showed Naira Marley topping his list of Nigerian celebrities who will not make heaven.

The singer who was not in the mood for long talk simply asked, “But why me?”

Other people on the list include former Big brother house mate Tacha, president Buhari, Obasajo, Tinubu, Speed Darlington, Arsenal fans, APC members, Daddy Showkey, MI, and others.

See post below: