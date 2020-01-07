Naira Marley Reacts After Pastor Called Him A Demon Leading Youths Astray

Controversial Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has given a response after he was tagged a ‘demon’ by a clergyman, Apostle Chris Omashola who released his 2020 prophecy today.

The clergyman who claimed to have gotten the revelation from God is the same person who was some months ago disgraced after his s*xtape went viral.

Reacting, Naira Marley took to twitter and wrote: “Sheybi omo jesu niwo, gbese ko Tesumole”, urging his followers who are children of God to march the devil.

Meanwhile, a large number of Naira Marley’s fans have called out the pastor over his tweets.

Read what his fans are saying:

— Ogbeni BSA (@akinsirt01) January 7, 2020

So God created human in devil form. Oga take your malaria drugs

— pastordelic (@ArinzeIfeme) January 7, 2020

Hmmm God should tell you solution to Nigeria problems

— PapiChulo (@iamtoluwa) January 7, 2020

Awon ojise Olorun orisirisii lo mbe ni orile ede Naijiria

— Dami Agunloye (@Dami4Change) January 7, 2020

If i were Nigeria’s president, Church biznes no for thrive walahi

— Jemmy (@Jemmy3ct) January 7, 2020

And people are going to the church. You all think God is foolish

— Adesola Dempsey (@misturdempsey91) January 7, 2020

https://twitter.com/officialnairam1/status/1214533945557209092