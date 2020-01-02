Naira Marley Officially Signs New Artistes To His Label

Controversial musician, Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has officially signed upcoming singers Zinoleesky, Mohbad, Cblack and Fabian to his record label, Marlian Music Imprint.

The Marlian President had brought the four artists on stage during Marlians Fest on 30th December 2019 held at Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos.

Sharing the official news on his Instagram page, Naira Marley wrote, “Marlians can u welcome my talented brothers to MarlianMusic. 2 thousand and plenty. @zinoleesky @iam_cblack01 @fabian_blu @iammohbad talented motherfvckers👊🏾👊🏾🔥”

It was revealed that the new artistes have been cohabitating with Naira Marley even before the official signing and they already recorded loads of songs with the Marlian Music Imprint.

One of the artistes, C Blvck featured Naira Marley on “Ogologo” and “Tingasa,” off his latest EP titled LOL.