Naira Marley Has Now Signed Me To His New Record Label – Mohbad Announces

Nigerian street singer, Naira Marley has now signed fast rising street act, Mohbad to his new record label, Marlians music, that he flouted at his concert last night.

He officially singed, Mohbad to his label “Marlians Music Records“ few minutes after announcing launching his own record label.

Mohbad took to his Instagram page to make the announcement today.

Naira Marley announced the launch of his own record label and the end of his contract with Moves Recordings at his Marlian Fest at the Eko Convention Centre.