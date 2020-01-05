My Expectations Were Not Met by Teebillz – Tacha Tells It All

Background

I recall making books for my imaginary school and gathering kids together to teach them. As a child, I wanted to become a teacher, so I could impart knowledge to people.

Education

For my elementary and secondary education, I attended Alpha Comprehensive Training College in Obio Akpor, Rivers State. I then proceeded to study English at the Ignatuis Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

BBN

I was inspired to take part in Big Brother Naija (2019 edition) because of the platform (it offers). I have always wanted to be on the show; seeing how huge a platform it is and how people go in there with nothing and leave with opportunities. I wanted to make my brand global, so I decided to try it out.

Parents’ reaction

My parents fully supported and respected my decision.

Experience

I went through a lot; it was quite stressful and demanding– the crowd and anxiety before finally being selected.

I barely had favourites while in the house but I liked Sir Dee, Khafi, Isilomo and Omashola in the house and after the competition, I’ve got to meet and like a lot more ex-housemates.

Lessons

Some of the most important lessons I learnt while in the house were patience and tolerance. I learnt to coexist with a large number of people. Prior to the show, I had never lived, eaten or slept in a place with many other people. I never could tolerate sharing my privacy.

Attitude

I was not arrogant while in the house. I was just being myself but Nigerians are not people to be joked with. They turned my innocent bluntness to being saucy. I am just a naturally blunt person.

Disqualification

I don’t hold anyone responsible for my disqualification from the show; not Mercy or anyone else. I feel I was meant to be disqualified. That disqualification was fate and nobody’s fault.

Big Brother gave me a platform to showcase myself. I stayed in his house and ate his food. His house has rules and he’s never wrong. He did what he had to do.

I also don’t feel like Seyi betrayed me while we were in the house.

If I were to go for the competition again, I would, honestly, smile more, be more lively while minding my business and avoid fight traps.

I am doing well for myself and brand now. I am very visible and my family, the ‘titans’ make being visible easy for me.

Mercy

We are good and existing– that’s all there is to it.

Gratitude

I am a grateful person. I showed gratitude to everyone who supported me while in the house when I got out. I don’t know why the story about me being ungrateful made so much ‘buzz’. Maybe some people expected more; I don’t know.

However, I have learnt to compromise, keep my emotions in check and react less to critics.

Vlogging

The highlight of my vlogging career was the first time I had 100,000 views on YouTube and also when I got my YouTube page verified by Google for paid advertisements to be featured.

Sacrifice

Some of the biggest sacrifices I have made for my career include depriving myself of sleep and relinquishing my family time and privacy.

Advice

I would tell anyone aiming to go for BBN to be original. They should not change anything about themselves or act for the camera.

Qualities

I am hard working and I strive to succeed in whatever I set my mind to do.

Teebillz

When one signs up with a management, one would have expectations and targets. However, it’s one thing to have expectations and it’s another thing to have the expectations turn to reality.

Sadly, that didn’t happen, especially after the first month of being signed to a management. The drive I had and the drive they had didn’t match. I drew their attention to my concerns and also tried to manage the situation by being patient and hoping for a change. But, things got worse as time went on and after three months, I decided we should mutually disengage our business relationship for the sake of my brand.

(As regards being intimate with Teebillz), people are always saying things and it won’t stop. I don’t know what they mean by that. If their intimacy means that he’s a good manager, then by all means, he is. If not, I’m lost.

No leave, no transfer

It is a self-generated slogan. It was something I brought up to cheer myself on my own for surviving so many nominations (in the house). I was up (for disqualification) basically every week and I kept getting saved. I was confident at some point that I wasn’t going anywhere till the last day, hence the slogan.

Fame

Fame has robbed me of my privacy. My life now seems like it’s in the open and everyone keeps their eyes on my business round the clock.

Benz

(As regards rumours that fans didn’t truly buy me a benz) I am not aware of such rumours and I don’t even comment on rumours. As for Titans, they are my family, not my fans. I love them and I am always grateful for their continuous love.

Role models

I have no role model but I admire Kim Kardarshian and Beyonce.

Relationship

He has to be God-fearing and selfless.

Body

The favourite part of my body is my nose. I love how it’s shaped and I touch it like literally every minutes.

Davido

I decided to tattoo Davido’s name on my cleavage simply because I wanted to. I don’t regret a thing about it.

Surgery

I have never done cosmetic surgery. It is all natural– all Tacha.

Body odour

I don’t see any reason to react to lies.

(As regards Zlatan doing a freestyle about my alleged body odour), I have nothing to tell him. Many people did one or two things with my name last year for different reasons. I hope it paid off for them.

Relaxation

I relax by being with my phone.

Fashion

I would describe my style as retro fashion.

Source: Punch