Zara Fatima Abubakar a Nigerian born artiste, humanitarian, tv host and model storms music lovers and fans around the globe with a fascinating record.

This is a fusion of soul, rhythm and blues, Zara made a unique song with a war theme. The song titled “Angel Soldiers” was written and performed by Zara Fatima Abubakar, produced by Amos under the rights, distribution and management of Zara World.

Quotable lyrics from “Angel Soldiers”

“Fallen guns will blast for ever

To this cause we own our prayer

Echoing the sound of risen angels…

Even when the mountains falling down

They never let it make them stop…

Just like the eagles in the sky

The keep flying on and on…”

