Zimlife lead artist, Yung L has released the first single from his project titled “Tropicana Baby“, produced by TUC.

Yung L’s new record “Tropicana Baby” is lifted from his forthcoming project, ‘Juice and Zimm: The Playlist‘ EP.

Similarly, the 6-tracks project, ‘Juice and Zimm: The Playlist‘ EP has guest appearances from Sarkodie, Vanessa Mdee and Tay Iwar. Out next weekend!

DOWNLOAD: Yung L – Tropicana Baby (2.3 MiB, 32 hits)