Nigerian talented singer, Yovi starts the new year with a new single titled “Talking Money”; it serve as motivation into 2020.

The new song serves as a follow-up to his previous single tagged ‘It’s Allowed’ featuring Davido and Zlatan.

In addition to all this, we have notified you that Yovi is set to avail his highly anticipated project soon.

DOWNLOAD: Yovi – Talking Money (2.8 MiB, 8 hits)