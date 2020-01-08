MUSIC + VIDEO: Jumabee & Fiokee – I Get God

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Jumabee seems to be very prepared for the new year as he dishes out a new single and video dubbed “I Get God” featuring renowned guitarist, Fiokee.

The message of this powerful song he is simply saying you can do everything through God without worshipping men. The song was produced by talented music producer, Damelowayne. The video was directed by Olu The Wave for Dream Lens.

