Treasure Amara (Amarachi Nwakaibeya), is a talented worship leader, who hails from Anambra State, She is a member of the Mountain of fire and miracles ministries with a passion for deep songs with mystery, she speaks both Igbo and Yoruba fluently.

Treasure Amara is here with her debut single titled Ogbagba which means the deliverer; she got the inspiration for the song by the Holy Spirit in 2017. When she was at a low point in her life, God revealed that he is the one who delivers those who cannot deliver themselves.

May the great Deliverer come through for you as you download this song.

You can reach her on social media IG and Twitter @mhiztreasure007 facebook : Treasure Amara

