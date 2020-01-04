Peter Ada Salome popularly known as sally (which is the short form of Salome) is a Nigerian singer, song-writer, worshiper, praise singer and a lover of God,his word and his music.

She hails from ogbadibo local government area of Benue state and idoma by tribe. Awone (which is her Debut single) is in acknowledgment of the fact that God is behind everything we have and what we are in life and also to give him thanks for all he has done for us.

Listen and Share.

DOWNLOAD: Sally - Awone (6.5 MiB, 14 hits)