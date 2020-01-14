1430 Empire presents the vocalist and songs writer act, Nifo. Fowosire Owoniran Usman wide known as Nifo From ijebu but raised in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.

Nifo was born on – June 12, 1993, He started music as a professional career at 2010 and has performed in different stages across the nation … drop a new single titled ‘Control ‘ which was produced by XL beat.

NIFO promise to improve and add value to the music industry worldwide and has worked with notable act in Nigeria.

Kindly download it below:

DOWNLOAD: Nifo - Control (3.0 MiB, 3 hits)