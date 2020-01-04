Iyahen Osamudiamen popular know as MUSCORAY is an Afro pop singer, performing/recording artiste.

Without much introduction MUSCORAY came through with the most anticipated tune of the year numbered ‘’BLEESINGS“, Which is set to be his first official single of the year.

This single was produced and mixed by the magician himself MR PEACE.

MUSCORAY gave his fans a taste of what to expect in 2020 in this new single, MUSCORAY is from Edo Estate Nigeria, Based in Italy.

