Indigenous street pop act, Mr Real releases a new single “Onigbese” to wrap up 2019. He calls out all his debtors / Slay Mamas on this track (fake ballers and Oshofree). Real advises them and everyone out there owing to pay up within the reminding hours of 2019 and not enter 2020 as a debtor.

The Legbegbe crooner who shook the street of Lagos this December with his Mega Concert shakes some serious table.

Download and Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Mr Real – Onigbese (5.1 MiB, 31 hits)