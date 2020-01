Kanfizzy whose real name is Angelos O. Iriere is a fast rising dancehall artist who hails from the southern part of Nigeria, Edo state. This is his first single “Jeunsoke” which he collaborated with his brother Milarge (Codede crooner) and Milarge has worked with the likes of Erigga, Yungsix, Shuunbebe and many more. This is a club banger.

Download And Enjoy!!!

DOWNLOAD: KanFizzy X MiLarge - Jeunsoke (Prod. By Eyezy) (5.2 MiB, 1 hits)