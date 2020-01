Afrobeat singer, K-TRACE real name “Alade Adekunle Mathew” unleashes his brand new inspirational single about life titled “VISION” featuring fast rising act “ZIZE”.

This song is an interesting piece with such a wonderful voice , great lyrics and melodious delivery.

Produced by Zeetune, Mix and Mastered by AjeOnTheMix.

DOWNLOAD: K Trace - Vision Ft. Zize (Prod. by Zeetune) (4.1 MiB, 132 hits)