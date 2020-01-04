MUSIC: Jrush – One Life (Prod. by Enap)

Bounce Crooner unleashes “One Life” the Official debut Single of Enugu Act popularly known as Jrush, grew up in Lagos state and presently resides in Asaba.

The fast-rising star Jrush who is about to burst into the music scene with this Outstanding sound is a talented songwriter, singer, and a rapper.

The Afro infused melodious and smashing sound “One Life” is a special dedication to God for his continuous blessings and also a message to success thirsty hustlers telling them to be consistent and show support & love in everything done, and it was prod by Enap Beatz.

“One Life” will always attract God blessing. Enjoy!

  DOWNLOAD: Jrush - One Life (Prod by Enap) (5.8 MiB, 29 hits)

IG @jrush_jrush
Twitter @jrush_see double

