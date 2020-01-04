Golden Sizzu is a Nigerian Music Act, A Deltan by indigene, grew up in Abuja and presently resides in FCT

The fast rising star Sizzu who is about to burst into the music scene with this Outstanding sound is a talented songwriter, singer, and a rapper. .

The Afro infused melodious and smashing sound “Fake Smiles” is a special dedication to The Street and also a message to success thirsty hustlers telling them to be consistent and show support & love in everything done, and it was produced by Mozae, Powered by Waplodge & Dailytrendtv

“Fake Smiles” will always make Ur Day. Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Golden Sizzu - Fake Smiles (Prod. By Mozae) (3.8 MiB, 25 hits)