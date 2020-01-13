As a follow up to a successful 2019, which features two smash gospel hit songs, Onyedikagi and Jawa. The sensational gospel singer, FREDDIE G kicks off the year 2020 with another infectious tune, titled BLESSINGS.

The Joseph Fabs produced song talks about the God’s blessings in all ramifications, counting them one by one, leaving none behind. Freddie G has undoubtedly proven to be a force to reckon with in both the Nigerian and American gospel music scene. Blessings is Mixed and Mastered by popular sound engineer Zeeno foster.

DOWNLOAD: Freddie G - Blessings (Prod by Joseph Fabs) (3.3 MiB, 19 hits)