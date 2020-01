Nigerian sensational gospel singer, Frank Edwards begins the year with his highly anticipated single titled, “Holy” (Believers Anthem).

The new single serves as a follow-up to his previous single tagged “If Not For You”, which was released about 2 months ago.

Finally, the self-produced track is his first single for the new year.

