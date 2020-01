Nigerian foremost guitarist, Fiokee kicks off the year on a high note with a new single dubbed “Osan“, produced by DJ Coublon.

Fiokee’s new record “Osan” features Dr Dolor Entertainment queen, Teni and record producer, DJ Coublon.

It is following his outstanding performance last year with songs like ‘Dumebi‘ alongside Davido and Peruzzi.

Listen below and enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Fiokee ft. Teni, DJ Coublon – Osan (4.5 MiB, 63 hits)