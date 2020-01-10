Favour Nnanah, better known in the gospel music industry as Favour, welcome her fans into 2020 with a brand new Single, titled “It Will Come To Pass”.

This song was given to me by the Almighty God to encourage all His children in the world that He loves us and will bring His good plans for our lives to PASS, no matter the temporary delay you are experiencing. He is never too late because His timing is not our timing, neither are His ways our ways. The barren will conceive and bear children; the single will marry and be married. You will succeed in that business, you are not a failure. You will pass that exams; you are the head and not the tail. You are a lender and not a borrower. You were born to be great and your greatness will not be limited.

What has God said about you or concerning that situation, jump up and scream “IT WILL COME TO PASS IN JESUS NAME”. God has spoken and will bring it to pass.

Written by Favour and Produced by Ambassador Wole Oni, this song will turn things around in your life and family.

Favour is a gospel Music Minister who is blessed with the gift of song writing that will transform lives.

DOWNLOAD: Favour ft Joe Vibes - It Will Come To Pass (5.4 MiB, 4 hits)