Dr Dolor Entertainment Mainman, Dr Dolor collaborates with Nikita on their collaborative song titled “Figo.”

Dr Dolor signed Nikita to Dr Dolor Entertainment sometime in April last year. Since then, Kita’s fans have been yearning for the new song which is available this new decade.

Production credit from sensational record producer, Jaysynths Beatz.

DOWNLOAD: Dr Dolor ft. Nikita – Figo (4.4 MiB, 24 hits)