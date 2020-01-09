MUSIC: DJ Neptune ft. Victor AD – Tomorrow

Award-winning Nigerian disk jockey, DJ Neptune is off to an early start in the new year as he serves a brand new record entitled “Tomorrow“.

“Tomorrow” features the popular “Wetin We Gain” crooner, Victor AD who sends a very powerful message, saying “My brother cool down no dey worry about tomorrow, na one life na we get, nobody wey dey borrow“.

However, the record was produced by hit-making music producer, Kel P and it was mixed, mastered by Milla Mix.

DOWNLOAD: DJ Neptune ft. Victor AD – Tomorrow (4.6 MiB, 113 hits)