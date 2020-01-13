Since the collaboration with Vector, Piego and Deettii on “Lungu” which was released 2015, DJ Joenel has been a tad withdrawn from the music scene. However, he is back with a street anthem that will knock you right off your feet. From all indications, his four-year hiatus has been spent warming up to produce an incredible masterpiece like Armageddon and other songs to be released in the forthcoming E.P.

What better way to start the new year than with a banging track? Kick-off the new year with this amazing piece from DJ Joenel titled “Armageddon”. Like the name implies, this track promises a fiery effect that will blow your mind. Make sure you have an extra set of headphones nearby because you just might need them. Armageddon is a creative fusion of reggae and trap sound that is relative, with Ajebo Hustlers, Dr Barz and Dan Dizzy.

Enjoy!

