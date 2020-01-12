DJ Carnage is starting the year with another creative effort as he enlists the service of Tyga, Takeoff & Ohgeesy, to deliver on his new output titled “Hella Neck”.

Listen up!

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>