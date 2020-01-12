360HawtMusicNewsSingles/January 12, 2020/Ghostavo 360 /No Comment/5264 views MUSIC: DJ Carnage Ft. Tyga, Takeoff & Ohgeesy – Hella Neckshare on:FacebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Linked InEmailSend to Email Address:Your NameYour Email AddressEmail check failed, please try againCancel DJ Carnage is starting the year with another creative effort as he enlists the service of Tyga, Takeoff & Ohgeesy, to deliver on his new output titled “Hella Neck”. Listen up! <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...Tags:DJ CarnageHella NeckOhgeesytakeoffTyga previous article360Hawt: MoneyBagg Yo Ft. DaBaby – Protect Da Brandnext article360Hawt: Vybz Kartel – Rocket To Da Moon Ghostavo 360Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com Related Postsshare Local News/January 8, 2020 /No Comment Ukrainian Boeing plane crashes in Iran shortly after takeoff, killing 176 on boardshare News/December 24, 2019 /No Comment Tyga Drops ‘Ayy Macarena’ VideoVIDEO: Mr Eazi – Tony Montana ft. Tyga360Hawt: Mr Eazi – Tony Montana ft. TygaMUSIC: YG ft Jon Z & Tyga – Go LokoTyga Drops $10 Million Legal Dispute Against Birdman Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.