Street hope, Danny S kicks off the year with a new groovy single titled “Jamisi“.

The Shocker Beatz-produced record, “Jamisi” is here gears up Danny S forthcoming project expected this year.

As usual, Danny S didn’t disappoint on his new track which is in line with his consistent pattern of songs. Watch out for Danny S in 2020.

Listen below and enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Danny S – Jamisi (2.8 MiB, 14 hits)