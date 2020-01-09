Fast rising sensational afro-pop & highlife singer, song writer and energetic performer Bobby Kyngz is back with a massive titled “Ogogoro”.

Bobby kyngz raises to fame with a beautiful sound some years back with the released of his hot single “Redemption” before having a change of name from Bobby Kings to Bobby Kyngz. On this new song, he talks about life, drinks and drugs as they have their own bad sides or side effects

The song was produced by an amazing music producer, “Wisedon” whom produced one of Tekno’s greatest song Woman Guitar by Somik. Download, listen and share…..

