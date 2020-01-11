Bolaji Fajana popularly known as BJay is a native of Ekiti state based in Lagos. BJay officially started recording music in June 2019 and has so far got different singles and a collaboration with one of the rave of the moment Zinoleesky who just got signed to Marlians Records.

BJay thus release “Grace” a song Produced by Niphkeys. Grace is an inspiring tune with an awesome melody.

