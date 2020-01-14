Oshijirin ibrahim popularly known as B-DIRK is a rap hip-hop artist he started music by freestyling way back in secondary school.

He drop his first Street rap single “Mimije” meaning don’t fool me the track earned him award of the best art at the university and went on to work with suavist on “sexy baby” “jeje” and other tracks his last track was in 2016 with suavist titled “on a regular” a dancehall before taking a break now he’s back with a stunning freestyle titled ” Mic on” 2020 with the aim of making big impact in the music industry from this year.

