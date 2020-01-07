360HawtMusicNewsSingles/January 7, 2020/Ghostavo 360 /No Comment/5335 views MUSIC: 2 Chainz & Skooly – Virgil Discountshare on:FacebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Linked InEmailSend to Email Address:Your NameYour Email AddressEmail check failed, please try againCancel 2 Chainz and Skooly decided to put together another mastermind effort for their new single titled “Virgil Discount”. Rapper 2 chainz served several dope punchlines in accordance to the beat. Listen Up! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...Tags:2 ChainzSkoolyVirgil Discount previous articleMUSIC: Treasure Amara – Ogbagbanext article360Hawt: Quavo – Practice Makes Perfect Ghostavo 360Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com Related Postsshare 360 Fresh/March 10, 2015 /No Comment MUSIC: Strategee – 2chainzshare Entertainment News/December 12, 2014 /No Comment Did You Miss It? Pharrell Williams’ ‘Happy’ Is the Most Popular Song of 2014 on Both Billboard & Facebook!Beyonce, A$AP Rocky, Emeli Sande, 2Chainz Perform At Made In America Festival [VIDEOS]BET 2013 Awards: Ice Prince, Kendrick Lamar, Gabrielle Douglas, Drake, Chris Brown, Rihanna Win Big (Full WINNERS List)All The Entertaining Photos From The #DKMCONCERT: D’Banj, 2Chainz, Fally Ipupa, Kenya Moore and More.Photos: D’banj, 2chainz, Mafikizolo, Olamide and others rock the stage at DKM Concert Lagos Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.