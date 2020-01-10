Mourinho To Hijack Chelsea’s Move For 23-Year-old Forward

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho is set to hijack the bid of Frank Lampard’s Chelsea to sign 23-year-old forward, Moussa Dembele from Lyon, according to Goal.

Mourinho has been attracted to Dembele because of his excellent goalscoring record for his French Ligue 1 club.

Dembele has drawn interest from Lampard over the past few days.

Chelsea are set to offer striker, Olivier Giroud and cash to Lille in a bid to sign Dembele in this January’s transfer window.

The Blues have reportedly agreed on personal terms with Dembele to move to Stamford Bridge this month.

But Mourinho is keen to strengthen his attacking options after his number one striker, Harry Kane sustained a hamstring injury on his left leg that will keep him out of action until April.

Kane, who has eleven Premier League goals so far this term, limped off during their 1-0 defeat in the Premier League at Southampton on New Year’s Day.

Dembele has scored 13 goals for Lyon so far this season but the club’s president Jean-Michel Aulas said this week that Dembele was not for sale this month.

“Moussa Dembele will not leave because he wants to stay to win something with Lyon,” Aulas told reporters.

“There have been offers for him and for other players but none of those that we want to keep will leave in January.”