Mourinho Reveals Tottenham Players That Are Frustrated

Tottenham manager, Jose Mourinho, has claimed his attacking players must be “very frustrated”, by how the team are conceding goals.

Spurs were held to a 2-2 draw by Norwich City on Saturday.

Since Mourinho’s arrival in November, Spurs have kept just one clean sheet in eight Premier League matches.

While they have scored 18 goals, the North London side have conceded 12.

“The problem is the way we concede goals.

“We went to Manchester United and the first goal is a bad one to concede.

“We react, we equalise but then we concede a ridiculous goal. That is the problem. We have to improve. We concede too many goals and it is very frustrating.

“If I was one of my attacking players, I would be very frustrated that behind we are not able to stop it,” Mourinho said according to Sky Sports.