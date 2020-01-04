Mourinho Gives Update On Harry Kane’s Injury

Tottenham boss, Jose Mourinho has provided an update on the injury suffered by striker Harry Kane during their 1-0 defeat to Southampton on New Year Day.

The England international is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up the injury.

It has been confirmed that he will miss at least the FA Cup third round tie against Middlesbrough at the weekend.

Tottenham face Liverpool in their next league game on Saturday evening.

“I don’t know yet. Maybe later today we have news, but if you ask me my feeling good news or bad news, I am more on bad news than good news,” Mourinho said in his pre-match press conference when asked about the player’s condition.

“Kane leaving a match the way he did it, he didn’t think twice, it took him two seconds to realise the severity of his situation.”

It has since been confirmed by the club that Kane has suffered a tear in his left hamstring.