Michelle Obama Becomes The ‘Most Admired Woman’ In The World For The Second Year In A Row

Michelle Obama has been named the “most admired woman” in the world for the second year in a row, according to a report by TheIndependent.

In Gallup’s annual poll, a random sample of 1,025 Americans are asked to name, “in an open-ended fashion, which man and woman living anywhere in the world they admire most.” And the 55-year-old former first lady took 10 percent of the vote, followed by Melania Trump who gained five percent of it.

Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and Greta Thunberg all took three percent of the vote each.

Ms. Obama was also found to be the most admired woman worldwide in a poll carried out by YouGov in July, coming higher than the Queen.

Barack Obama, former US president and Donald Trump, the current president, were tied for the title of most admired man in this year’s Gallup poll.