Mercy Johnson Spotted With Her Baby Bump At The Cinema (Video)

To everyone that has been consistently interested in the private lifestyle of Mercy Johnson, it’s not new that she is pregnant with her fourth child because she announced it herself a few weeks ago.
In her post, Mercy revealed that she has always wanted to have four kids but after three, she did not make much of a big deal out of it until their latest miracle happened.
In a video sighted, Mercy is seen goofing in a cinema as she could not hide her joy when she chanced on her first production. Check her out below, so much goodness!
Guess what I found at the cinema??!!! People o, my first ever film production 'The Legend of Inikpi' @thelegendofinikpi is out in a cinema near you from the 24th of January 2020!!!